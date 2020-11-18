The Salvation Army Of Palm Beach County Provides Thanksgiving Meals To Families With Food Donated By Local Families

Donations by the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation, together with the Nelson and Claudia Peltz Family Foundation, Enable The Salvation Army to Provide Thanksgiving Meals to Local Families Struggling Due to COVID-19

Boca Raton, FL – In an effort to help hungry Palm Beach County residents put food on their Thanksgiving tables, the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation, together with the Nelson and Claudia Peltz Family Foundation, are donating pallets of food weekly to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. A special Thanksgiving truck delivery to The Salvation Army Corps of West Palm Beach is scheduled for Thursday, November 19th at 9AM. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to prepare over 350 Thanksgiving Dinner Boxes to be delivered to local families.

Households across the County will receive a Turkey with all the trimmings, ready to be cooked and served in their own (COVID-friendly) homes. The average cost of a Thanksgiving Dinner could be as high as $227.00, according to one source (Lending Tree survey), but these families won’t have to worry about those costs, thanks to the two Family Foundations. Since the weekly food donations began, nearly 70 tons of food have been delivered and 45,000 meals have been distributed. The truck deliveries, expected to total many hundreds of thousands of tons of food by the end of 2021, will continue until the local economy starts to stabilize.

“The Palm Beach County Area Command of the Salvation Army has a well-deserved reputation for helping local residents in need,” said Laurie and Ike Perlmutter and Claudia and Nelson Peltz on behalf of their foundations. “So many of our fellow Palm Beach County neighbors are receiving that much needed assistance during these extremely trying times. What’s particularly gratifying to us is that along with our regular weekly and monthly food donations this month’s donation might help those Palm Beach County neighbors and volunteers to celebrate a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.”

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need. Since March, The Salvation Army has provided more than 100 million meals, 1.5 million nights of safe shelter, plus emotional and spiritual support to over 800,000 people across the US. They expect those numbers to grow.

“Based on the increase in services that we have already provided in response to the pandemic,” said Area Commander James Hall, “The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with holiday season assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree for over 5,000 children and 3,000 families – assuming the resources are available.” According to Hall, “the most generous weekly donations of perishable and non-perishable foods from our local two Family Foundations will help us Rescue Christmas for our community’s most vulnerable.”

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.