Thanksgiving Community Based Food Distribution at Palm Beach Outlets THIS FRIDAY

Friday, November 13, 2020 – 8 a.m.

Palm Beach Outlets Hosts Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Distribution with Schumacher Auto Group and The Tree of Life Resource Center

Boca Raton, FL – A Thanksgiving Food Distribution will take place at Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) in partnership with Schumacher Auto Group and The Tree of Life Resource Center this Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

All vehicles should enter through the Congress Avenue entrance, where staff, volunteers and local officers will assist in distributing on a first-come, first-served basis, one Thanksgiving Meal, (10-14 lb. turkey and sides) along with a box of produce, non-perishable foods, dairy, and diapers to 500 families.

To adhere to the COVID-19 CDC guidelines for health and safety, all volunteers will wear gloves and masks and the attendee must remain in their vehicle and open their trunk when it is their turn in line to receive items. No walk-ups please.

The resource center is one of Tree of Life Foundation International’s 22 branches offering grocery assistance and other resources to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional event sponsorship by Schumacher Auto Group (SchumacherAuto.com) with items from Farm Share’s The Big Red Truck and donations from Cotton Bottom Diaper Bank. For more information about receiving food or services, please contact: Tree of Life Resource Center 561-656-5601 or visit: TreeofLifefi.org.