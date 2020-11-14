Published On: Sat, Nov 14th, 2020

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Sign-up Expands to Eight Palm Beach County Library Locations

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has expanded benefit sign-ups to eight Library locations, according to Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth,

Palm Beach County Food Bank benefit specialists assist with the SNAP application process and conduct the food stamp interview. Specialists can also help with other benefit applications available through the ACCESS Florida system including Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Applicants must call to make an appointment at the following locations:

Greenacres Branch (Mondays 10AM – 4PM)

  • 3750 Jog Rd Greenacres 33467
  • Contact: Gustavo Amador at 561.329.5931 (English and Spanish)

Jupiter Branch (Mondays 10AM – 4PM)

  • 705 Military Trail Jupiter 33458
  • Contact: Mario Mendez at 561.345.5085 (English, Spanish and Q’anjob’al)

Main Library (Tuesdays 10AM – 4PM)

  • 3650 Summit Blvd West Palm Beach 33406
  • Contact: Riquet Lucien (English and Creole) or James Vil (English and Spanish) at 561.233.2600

Hagen Ranch Rd Branch (Tuesdays 1 – 4PM)

  • 14350 Hagen Ranch Rd Delray Beach 33446
  • Contact: James Vil at 561.894.7500 (English and Creole)

Glades Road Branch (1st & 3rd Wednesdays 10AM – 4PM)

  • 20701 95th Ave S Boca Raton 33434
  • Contact: Mario Mendez at 561.345.5085 (English, Spanish and Q’anjob’al)

Okeechobee Blvd Branch (1st & 3rd Thursdays 10AM – 4PM)

  • 5689 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach 33417
  • Contact: Riquet Lucien at 561.316.0895 (English and Creole)

Royal Palm Beach Branch (2nd & 4th Thursdays 10AM – 4PM)

  • 500 Civic Center Way, Royal Palm Beach 33411
  • Contact: Riquet Lucien, at 561.790.6030 (English and Creole)

Lantana Rd Branch (Fridays 10AM – 4PM)

  • 4020 Lantana Rd Lake Worth 33462
  • Contact: Mario Mendez at 561.345.5085 (English, Spanish and Q’anjob’al)

Members must make appointments by calling the numbers above.

Members can also email the food bank at [email protected] to schedule appointments or ask questions. 

Due to COVID-19:

  • Appointments will be made one client per hour.
  • The required Florida Department of Children and Families food stamp interview will be completed on-site, but interaction will be minimal and brief with 6-foot distancing to follow safety guidelines. Benefit specialists will follow up over the phone if needed.
  • Clients must wear face masks when inside the library.
  • All clients are expected to arrive on time for their scheduled appointments, not before or after.
  • If you are sick, please do not book an appointment.

Please contact the Palm Beach County Food Bank at 561-670-2518 or [email protected] for assistance.

About the Author

