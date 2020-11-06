Shop smart and negotiate the best deals on popular brands

When you tell someone they can negotiate for a certain product or service, if they haven’t done that before their imagination might go to the wildest corner of their mind, even picturing whole trade delegations and endless back-and-forth communication. Nevertheless, the truth about negotiation is that it is always around us. As a matter of fact, it is a necessary part of both our personal and professional life. Knowing at least the basics of negotiation would immediately improve your outcomes, no matter if you are on the hunt for new sneakers, new handbag or diamond earrings.

But let’s first clear one thing that many people are confusing. Negotiating a deal for the product you want doesn’t always mean that you will get it for the lowest possible price. Many times, negotiating can include other factors that can turn out to be an even better deal than getting a low price. That can be a better delivery time, flexible payment terms, or even an advanced material quality. Most retailers or business owners have already calculated everything within their markup, so understanding it will put you on higher ground. Sometimes how hard you will enter into the negotiation also depends if you plan to do business with that store or place again in the future. If you are on a vacation and you know that you will never buy something else from that place, you can push for a better deal even harder. Just remember that both sides need to finalize that negotiation feeling happy and comfortable. No negotiation can be successful if any side feels pushed into a corner.

Few points that can help you get the best deals are:

Set your objectives before negotiating

According to jewelry wholesaler The Pearl Source, there are many considerations you should bear in mind when establishing your objectives for your next purchase negotiations. These can vary from price, payment terms, quality and value for the money, up to delivery options, after-sales service and maintenance, or even the lifetime costs of that product or service. So, before you embark on your negotiation journey, make a list of what are the most important factors to you. In that way, you will know what side you can lean on more during the negotiation and compromise.

Know the market

This is directly related to the previous point – it will be a lot easier for you to bargain over a deal, or realize when you are getting one if you know the numbers. Before you are out on your shopping spree, research the competitors and their prices. Try to learn what is the base cost of the product and what is the markup for the desired product. When you know how the retailer applies their prices, you will know how far you can push during the negotiations. Also, check their store policies and see if they match prices, and what are the conditions.

Timing is everything

One trick to better negotiating is knowing the retailer’s business. Knowing their markup tactics is great, but combining that with seasonal sales, when businesses need to push the merchandise out of their stores, you have a jackpot. Plus, keep in mind every salesperson is under pressure when there is not a lot of business, which is usually after holidays for example. Aiming to shop when other shoppers don’t will yield some good outcomes for you and your wallet.

Don’t fear the silence

This point is aimed at the ones less experienced with negotiating. Never cut the negotiation process if it starts to feel weird to you. Negotiation is normal, it is not you being stingy. So, don’t get confused by any momentary silence – it is actually better as it gives you time to pause and think. Knowing how to work the silence could be a powerful bargaining tool. No matter the negotiation, make your offer, and then keep quiet. Wait in silence as long as you need to. Because usually, the person who breaks the silence is the one that loses.

Some negotiations will not work

And even when you are equipped with all these tactics, some negotiations hit the wall. Many factors come into play, and sometimes, it is just hard for both sides to find a mutual language. And that is totally ok, there is no need to be ashamed. Just thank the seller, and walk away. Who knows, maybe your next deal is just around the corner.