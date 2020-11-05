SFWMD Prepared for Potential Heavy Rainfall from Tropical Storm Eta

SFWMD adjusting regional flood control system, monitoring tropical storm forecasted to approach South Florida later this week

The National Hurricane Center has placed South Florida on on alert that Eta could strike at the Sunshine State as a tropical storm. A Wednesday morning prediction has all of South Florida in the cone of uncertainty with the storm’s center over western Cuba early Sunday.

PBC Commissioner Robert Weinroth advises residents that the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is preparing for potentially heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta as it is forecasted to approach South Florida this weekend.

Residents and communities are urged to prepare for the expected increased rainfall in advance of Tropical Storm Eta reaching South Florida.

Actions taken by SFWMD to reduce potential flooding:

Lowering SFWMD canals based on forecasts;

Staffing pump stations and control rooms to manage water;

Coordinating response with local governments and drainage districts;

Monitoring and adjusting flood protection gates and pumps in response to the forecast and rainfall; and

Preparing to use projects and infrastructure to store excess stormwater.

In advance of Tropical Storm Eta, residents should:

Secure all loose outdoor items that may blow away and could clog storm drains and swales.

Follow guidance from their county EOC.

Know who to call to report flooding.

Flood control throughout South Florida relies on a primary system that SFWMD operates and secondary and tertiary systems operated by local governments and drainage districts. SFWMD’s system is ready for forecasted rainfall, and SFWMD strongly encourages all local governments and local drainage operators to also monitor the storm and ensure their systems are ready.

Residents throughout South Florida can find which local agency to contact about flooding concerns by visiting SFWMD.gov/FloodControl. Standing water and rising levels in lakes and ponds are normal during and after a storm.

Continue to check SFWMD.gov, as well as SFWMD’s Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates on operations by the District.

ALERTPBC is Palm Beach County’s Emergency Notification System allowing you to opt in to receive notifications via phone calls, text messaging, email, and more based on locations you care about. You can choose to receive notifications about events that may affect your home, workplace, family’s schools, and more.

HOW ALERTPBC WORKS

If requested for the notification, you can confirm that you have received the message and you will not be contacted by any subsequent methods regarding that particular notification. If you do not confirm, the system will continue to attempt to reach you at all of the contact paths that you have registered.



All information provided will be kept strictly confidential.

ALERTPBC offers two types of notifications: weather and county/city alerts.

WEATHER ALERTS

Choose which weather hazards you would like to be alerted of. Only hazardous weather that is or will affect one of the addresses in your profile will be sent to you.

Click here to register for AlertPBC today

The information you provide is protected and will not be used for any other purpose.

COUNTY / CITY ALERTS

Choose which cities you would like to receive public safety notifications from. You can choose as many cities as you would like. County public safety notifications will be received automatically