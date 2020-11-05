Published On: Wed, Nov 4th, 2020

SFWMD Prepared for Potential Heavy Rainfall from Tropical Storm Eta

SFWMD adjusting regional flood control system, monitoring tropical storm forecasted to approach South Florida later this week

The National Hurricane Center has placed South Florida on on alert that Eta could strike at the Sunshine State as a tropical storm. A Wednesday morning prediction has all of South Florida in the cone of uncertainty with the storm’s center over western Cuba early Sunday. 

PBC Commissioner Robert Weinroth advises residents that the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is preparing for potentially heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta as it is forecasted to approach South Florida this weekend.

Residents and communities are urged to prepare for the expected increased rainfall in advance of Tropical Storm Eta reaching South Florida.

Actions taken by SFWMD to reduce potential flooding:

  • Lowering SFWMD canals based on forecasts;
  • Staffing pump stations and control rooms to manage water; 
  • Coordinating response with local governments and drainage districts;
  • Monitoring and adjusting flood protection gates and pumps in response to the forecast and rainfall; and
  • Preparing to use projects and infrastructure to store excess stormwater.

In advance of Tropical Storm Eta, residents should:

  • Secure all loose outdoor items that may blow away and could clog storm drains and swales.   
  • Follow guidance from their county EOC.   
  • Know who to call to report flooding.    

Flood control throughout South Florida relies on a primary system that SFWMD operates and secondary and tertiary systems operated by local governments and drainage districts. SFWMD’s system is ready for forecasted rainfall, and SFWMD strongly encourages all local governments and local drainage operators to also monitor the storm and ensure their systems are ready.   

Residents throughout South Florida can find which local agency to contact about flooding concerns by visiting SFWMD.gov/FloodControl. Standing water and rising levels in lakes and ponds are normal during and after a storm.

Continue to check SFWMD.gov, as well as SFWMD’s Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates on operations by the District.  

ALERTPBC is Palm Beach County’s Emergency Notification System allowing you to opt in to receive notifications via phone calls, text messaging, email, and more based on locations you care about. You can choose to receive notifications about events that may affect your home, workplace, family’s schools, and more.

HOW ALERTPBC WORKS

When we issue a notification about a potential safety hazard or concern, you will receive a message on the voice or text communication methods that you have registered. If requested for the notification, you can confirm that you have received the message and you will not be contacted by any subsequent methods regarding that particular notification. If you do not confirm, the system will continue to attempt to reach you at all of the contact paths that you have registered. 


All information provided will be kept strictly confidential.

ALERTPBC offers two types of notifications: weather and county/city alerts.

WEATHER ALERTS

When we issue a notification about a potential safety hazard or concern, you will receive a message on the voice or text communication Choose which weather hazards you would like to be alerted of. Only hazardous weather that is or will affect one of the addresses in your profile will be sent to you.

Click here to register for AlertPBC todayAlert PBC logo

The information you provide is protected and will not be used for any other purpose.

 COUNTY / CITY ALERTS

Choose which cities you would like to receive public safety notifications from. You can choose as many cities as you would like. County public safety notifications will be received automatically

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));