Screen Review, November 10th

Today Megan and Hannah, talk about film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

From genres like children and family to science fiction and thriller, Megan and Hannah will have watched it.

In Screen Review, they will touch on the symbolism of certain shows and movies as well as giving a personal review.

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ and subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWca6ri48dLrNqW20BV-Usg

I’m going live using StreamYard! Before leaving a comment, please grant StreamYard permission to see your name at streamyard.com/facebook