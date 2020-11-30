Research Park at FAU Companies Named Honorees

GrowFL has announced that 4ocean, PBC, Aventusoft and MPLT Healthcare, all companies within the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®, are “2020 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honorees.”

The top 50 honorees were selected from hundreds of applicants and nominees in this statewide competition that identifies companies expected to see significant growth over the next several years.

“These standout companies are all led by entrepreneurs, and have demonstrated not only their willingness to grow, but their capacity to do it successfully,” said Tom O’Neal, Ph.D., GrowFL founder. “They are all positioned to make a significant impact on Florida’s economy with their products, services, critical intellectual property or a niche position that gives them a competitive edge in their markets. These business owners demonstrate strong leadership, philanthropic involvement, perseverance and all it means to be an entrepreneur.”

Companies to Watch was developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation as a unique way to recognize and honor second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes, making them “worth watching.”

“These honorees reflect the continued success of the strategies employed by the Research Park at FAU to grow diverse, high tech companies that contribute to the strength of the South Florida economy,” said Andrew Duffell, president of the Research Park at FAU. “4ocean, Aventusoft and MPLT Healthcare each have a unique relationship with Florida Atlantic University, engaging students and research faculty to enhance the student experience and deepen the research portfolio. Each of these companies harnesses its own entrepreneurial energy with the resources of FAU for mutual benefit.”

From 2016 to 2019, these companies generated $813 million in revenue and added 668 employees, reflecting a 103 percent increase in revenue and 113 percent increase in jobs for the four-year period. That translates into a 27 percent average annual revenue growth and 20 percent average annual growth in employees.

The Research Park at FAU, with a location at the University’s Boca Raton campus as well as in Deerfield Beach, exists to provide a supportive environment in which companies engaged in the research and development of new and innovative products can thrive.

Companies named to the list officially will be recognized at the 10th annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Celebration, sponsored by Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services in association with the Edward Lowe Foundation, in February 2021.

For more information about the Research Park at FAU, visit research-park.org.