PBC Animal Care and Control Waives Cat, Kitten and Senior Pet Adoption Fees

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth wants residents to know it’s raining cats and kittens at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control!

Because of the high number of cats and kittens in need of good homes, the shelter has waived the adoption fee for all cats and kittens in the adoption program.

The promotional fees will run through the end of November. In addition to fee-waived adoptions for feline friends, all senior pets age 6 years and older are also free to adopt.

Approved adopters will receive a lifetime of unconditional love and much more. All pets adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped, have a current county license tag, and are sent home with a free bag of Science Diet pet food.

In addition, pet owners receive a health care certificate worth $500 in savings for their new pet.

Stop by today to meet your purrrfect match. The Animal Care and Control shelter is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach.

Adoption Hours:

Monday – Friday 11AM to 6PM

Saturday 10AM to 5PM

Sunday 11AM to 4PM

For more information or to view pictures of adoptable animals online, please visit www.pbcgov.com/snap or call 561.233.1200. Adopters are encouraged to submit an online adoption application for preapproval.