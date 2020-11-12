Palm Beach Outlets Hosts 12th Annual Junior League of the Palm Beaches’ Deck the Palms Boutique Market

Junior League of the Palm Beaches’ Largest Fundraising Event to be Held Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Palm Beach Outlets

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) will host the Deck the Palms Boutique Market presented by the Junior League of the Palm Beaches on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Deck the Palms is the Junior League of the Palm Beaches’ largest annual fundraising event. The market will be open to the public with free admission on Saturday, November 21st. 100% of proceeds from the event go toward supporting the community programs of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches.

“We are delighted to host the Junior League’s Deck the Palms Boutique Market at Palm Beach Outlets,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets. “This festive boutique marketplace is the perfect stop for holiday shopping, with proceeds helping many vital community programs in the Palm Beach area,” she adds.

The 12th Annual Deck the Palms Holiday Boutique Market will feature an outdoor marketplace with more than 130 local and international artisans, clothiers, jewelers, specialty gifteries, culinary vendors, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The market will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Social distancing and safety precautions will be followed.

“The safety of our guests, vendors and members is our top priority,” states Julie Rudolph, President of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches. “Now, more than ever, it’s important to come together and help those in the community. Deck the Palms is not only a fun, holiday event, but it’s also an important fundraiser that benefits our 20 nonprofit partners,” she further comments.

Opening Night Kick-Off Party

Friday, November 20th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

General admission is $5 and the party will feature a live band and V.I.P. Access option.

VIP Access

Friday, November 20th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 21st from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

VIP passes are $35 and include:

Admission and access to a VIP Luxury Lounge during the Opening Night Kick-Off, Reception on Friday, November 20 th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. An exclusive sneak-peek opportunity to shop before the market opens to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21 st .

. Access to the VIP Luxury Lounge during the market on Saturday, November 21st from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

VIP tickets include two drink tickets. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Limited tickets will be available at the market entrance, with cash payment only. Must be 21 and older.

Princess & Pirates Entertainment Experience

Saturday, November 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $30. Parents and children are invited to dress in their favorite Princess or Pirate attire and enjoy a magical experience with live performances, sing-alongs and socially distanced breakfast and craft activities. Advance ticket purchase is required and includes one adult drink ticket; children 8 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are limited, and all ages are welcome.

Tickets for VIP Access and Princess & Pirates Entertainment Experience can be purchased at JLPB.org/Deck-the-Palms.

Junior League of the Palm Beaches

Now in its 80th year, the Junior League of the Palm Beaches is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our 700 volunteers dedicate more than 3,000 hours every year to training our members and supporting more than 20 community nonprofit partners. For more information, visit JLPB.org.

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites kate spade new york, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks OFF 5TH, Aerie, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J.Crew Factory, Nautica, Nike Factory Store, Talbots, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour Factory House, and Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store. Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas; Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.