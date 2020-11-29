Published On: Sun, Nov 29th, 2020

Palm Beach County’s Lion Country Safari Welcomes 2 New African Lions

PBC Commissioner Robert S Weinroth’s office welcomes the addition of two additional male lions at Lion Country Safari. The lions are both 6 years old and were recently relocated from the North Carolina Zoo.

Boone and Vander have spent some time acclimating and are getting to know the other lions in the pride through a monitored introduction process.

Boone and Vander are now visible to the public in the lion habitat intermittently.  Lion Country Safari is home to 11 African lions.

African lions are currently listed as Vulnerable, with populations having been severely diminished in the past 25 years, due largely to habitat loss. Lion Country Safari is proud to support lion conservation and to participate in several of AZA’s Species Survival Plan and Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) programs to save species. 

Lion Country Safari is Florida’s largest drive-through safari and is home to over 1,000 animals, including some of the world’s most iconic species roaming wide open natural habitats in large herds. Lion Country Safari continuously strives to be a leader in animal care, conservation, and education to inspire meaningful connections.

For more information, please call the main office at 561.793.1084 or visit us online at LionCountrySafari.com.   

Lion Country Safari is conveniently located right here in Palm Beach County = 15.5 miles west of I=95 (off Southern Blvd).  

About the Author

