Palm Beach County Youth Services Department to Host Prospective Summer Camp Provider Information Meeting

The Palm Beach County Commmissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced the county’s Youth Services Department has scheduled a a virtual summer camp provider information meeting for Wednesday November 18th.

The virtual meeting will be held from 9 – 11AM.

Providers will gain information about the program, including important updates. All current and prospective summer camp providers are encouraged to attend if they wish to participate in the summer camp scholarship program for 2021.

The Summer Camp Scholarship Program provides full tuition and fees for summer camp for children residing in families with income at or below 150% of federal poverty guidelines. It allows parents to work with the knowledge that their children are safe. It gives children educational and recreational opportunities for growth.

The provider application will be open from November 18, 2020, through January 8, 2021.

At this time, the only camp option for summer 2021 will be in-person attendance. Parents may choose from participating camps in Palm Beach County.

To register for the meeting, please email Valerie Messineo at [email protected] or contact her by phone at 561.242.5730.