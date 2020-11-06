Published On: Fri, Nov 6th, 2020

Palm Beach County Youth Services Department to Host Prospective Summer Camp Provider Information Meeting

The Palm Beach County Commmissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced the county’s Youth Services Department has scheduled a a virtual summer camp provider information meeting for Wednesday November 18th.

The virtual meeting will be held from 9 – 11AM.

Providers will gain information about the program, including important updates. All current and prospective summer camp providers are encouraged to attend if they wish to participate in the summer camp scholarship program for 2021.

The Summer Camp Scholarship Program provides full tuition and fees for summer camp for children residing in families with income at or below 150% of federal poverty guidelines. It allows parents to work with the knowledge that their children are safe. It gives children educational and recreational opportunities for growth.

The provider application will be open from November 18, 2020, through January 8, 2021.

At this time, the only camp option for summer 2021 will be in-person attendance. Parents may choose from participating camps in Palm Beach County.

To register for the meeting, please email Valerie Messineo at [email protected] or contact her by phone at 561.242.5730.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

