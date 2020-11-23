Palm Beach County Youth Services Department Accepting Summer Camp Provider Applications

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced the county’s Youth Services Department is accepting applications for summer camp providers, now through January 8, 2021.

The Summer Camp Scholarship Program offers eligible children, ages 5-14 and special populations up to age 17, a full scholarship to day camp for the entire summer. It allows parents to work with the knowledge that their children are safe and gives children educational and recreational opportunities for growth.

Program benefits include:

Adult supervision

Character development through social and emotional learning

Decreased summer slide

Educational enhancement

Encouragement of healthy relationships

Mentoring opportunities

Promoting pro-social behaviors

Team building

The 2021 Summer Camp Scholarship Program is scheduled to begin on June 21. At this time, the only camp option for summer 2021 will be in-person attendance.

If you are interested in becoming an approved summer camp provider or for more information and eligibility criteria, please contact Palm Beach County Youth Services Department by phone 561.242.5713 or email [email protected].

Preference will be given to licensed or school-based camps in areas of need (as determined by Palm Beach County Youth Services Department).