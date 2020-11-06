Palm Beach County Library System Kicks Off 17th Annual Families Reading Together Campaign

The Palm Beach County Library System is kicking off its 17th annual Families Reading Together campaign, virtually.

The Families Reading Together campaign is sponsored by the Friends of the Palm Beach County Library System.

Through the use of an online program called READsquared, children ages birth to 17 and their families can take part in a variety of reading missions and log the books they have either read or have had read to them during the month. Completing missions will earn them virtual badges and points.

Members can sign up for Families Reading Together online at PBCLibrary.ReadSquared.com or on the READsquared app.

READsquared offers members the chance to earn points by reading or completing missions which include tasks such as drawing a picture or playing an online escape room.

For more information, visit PBCLibrary.org/frt2020.