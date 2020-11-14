Palm Beach County Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes to Continue Saturday Evening, November 14th

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth’s office has advised that the County Division of Mosquito Control will resume aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Saturday, Nov. 14th, weather permitting.

The spraying will occur in the following populated areas west of Military Trail: ​

Palm Beach Gardens

West Palm Beach

Lantana Rd south to the Broward County line, and

the Belle Glade region.

The initial aerial spray operation began Oct 27th. Areas west of Military Trail in Jupiter, Loxahatchee, the Acreage, and Wellington were sprayed prior to weather conditions postponing the operation.

Aerial spraying is in response to Palm Beach County Mosquito Control Division and the Florida Department of Health’s surveillance and prevention efforts to combat mosquito spread diseases.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County continues its mosquito-borne illness alert for the county due to the sustained presence of West Nile virus.

The aerial spray operation is based on a range of predicted weather conditions that must be satisfied prior to making the call to implement the operation. Should weather cause a cancellation, the county will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until a successful spray operation is completed.

To find out if aerial spraying was successfully completed, please call the Aerial Spray Hotline at 561.642.8775 to hear the most up-to-date information about the operation.

If you are going to be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties.