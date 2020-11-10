Suspended License? The Clerk & Comptroller Can Help Get You Back on the Road

Boca Raton, FL – An unpaid traffic ticket or an outstanding court fine can cost a driver more than just their license. It can result in collection agency fees that may make it financially difficult for them to restore their driving privileges and get back on the road.

For one week only in November, the Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County will waive collection agency fees so drivers can save money and begin the process of reinstating their driver’s license. The virtual event, called “Operation Green Light,” begins Monday, Nov. 16 and ends Friday, Nov. 20.

During Operation Green Light, collection agency fees will be waived for anyone who pays their court obligations in full. Customers have the option of paying online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or making their payment over the phone by calling the Clerk & Comptroller’s office or its payment vendor, nCourt.

Payments can be made online at www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/operationgreenlight. To pay by phone, please call the Clerk & Comptroller’s office at (561) 274-1530 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or contact nCourt at (561) 207-7189 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional details and answers to other frequently asked questions are available at www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/operationgreenlight.

The Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County is one of many Clerk’s offices throughout the state hosting Operation Green Light events in November. For information on paying court obligations and traffic tickets issued outside of Palm Beach County, please contact the local Clerk’s office in that county or visit www.flclerks.com/greenlight2020.

“A valid driver’s license can be the difference between a better job, the opportunity to continue your education, and even the ability to get to the grocery store,” said Clerk & Comptroller Sharon R. Bock, Esq. “We created Operation Green Light to help people with suspended licenses save money so they can restore their driving privileges and move forward.”

Florida law requires the Clerk & Comptroller to turn over unpaid tickets and other outstanding court fines and fees to an outside collection agency if the debt is not paid within 90 days of the due date. Collection agency fees can be as much as 40 percent. Those who don’t pay also have their driver’s license suspended.

During Operation Green Light, people who pay their court obligations in full will be able to reinstate their suspended driver’s license in most cases.

The Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County hosted the first ever Operation Green Light in November 2014, allowing nearly 450 citizens to reinstate their driver’s licenses and restore their driving privileges while collecting more than $500,000 in outstanding fees. The event was so successful that it was expanded statewide.

Last year, nearly 1,400 drivers were cleared to reinstate their licenses during the Clerk & Comptroller’s annual event.

To learn more about Operation Green Light, please visit mypalmbeachclerk.com/operationgreenlight.