One Converter for All Office Needs

All Windows users need to convert files at least occasionally. The transformation of data must be accurate and quick, but manual efforts are often inadequate. Cross-format migration may damage data. Without a reliable tool for the task, you risk losing important information. Fortunately, the most universal utilities are also affordable and quick. Here is an overview of their capabilities.

Rather than installing a new application for every file pair, opt for comprehensive programs. For instance, Coolutils file converters support dozens of formats. You can easily transform documents, emails, and even maps, and precision is guaranteed. One piece of software is all it takes.

What Formats Are Supported

The sheer number of input and output formats you can use will impress you. Total converters transform PDF, XPS, EPS, PCL, HTML, MHT, XHTML, DOC, TXT, DOCX, RTF, XLS, XLSX, XLSM, XLT, ODS, ODT, TIFF, JPG, MSG, and EML. The output formats include PDF, XPS, DOC, TIFF, TXT, and JPEG. The development team may add more target types if users request it.

Emails from different systems (Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo, etc.) are converted in a few clicks. This is a common challenge for office workers. When mail clients are changed, messages must be transferred with all attachments. The benefits include:

Effortless Editing

Aside from conversion, the tools allow users to edit their work. They may add page numbers to PDFs, or insert any text. Bates stamping, which is used for medical, business, and legal documents, is also simple.

Data Protection

You will protect the result of conversion from unauthorized access. Set user permissions for viewing editing, annotating, etc., as you see fit. Users may also set a password and add image watermarks to the header or the footer of all documents. It is also possible to add a digital signature.

Multiple Files in One Go

Thanks to batch conversion, you can transform entire folders. The system has a wizard-mode interface, so it is foolproof. There is also a preview panel, so there are no surprises.

Universal Compatibility

The best converters can work with any version of Word or Excel files. It is possible to easily transform even files created in the obsolete Microsoft Office 2003.

Simple and Flexible

Universal converters are easy to use. All you need to do is choose the original files, specify the output format, apply special settings if necessary, and push the start button. The program will add footers, headers, page numbers, date stamps, and other elements to your documents automatically.

The Bottom Line

Why pay for several programs when you can get a comprehensive tool? A single powerful utility can meet all of your office needs. It is ideal for archiving, e-discovery, standardization, and electronic document systems. Give it a try!