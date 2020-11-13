Olympic Heights and West Boca High Schools’ Game Canceled due to COVID-19

The football game between Olympic Heights High School and West Boca High School was originally set to take place on Sunday, but has now been canceled by the Palm Beach County School District due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Florida Atlantic University, at the beginning of their season, often postponed and rescheduled their season start games due to similar concerns.

“This cancellation was made in an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Florida Department of Health,” the District commented to WPTV. “Our District continues to work very closely with the Florida Department of Health and the Palm Beach County Health Care District.”

Total cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County are at 56,907 according to the Florida Department of Health as of today.