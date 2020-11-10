New Waterfront Restaurant to Open

Big Time Restaurant Group To Open Second Elisabetta’s

On West Palm Beach Waterfront In January

Boca Raton, FL – Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Bar and Pizzeria, led by Big Time Restaurant Group’s Corporate Culinary Director Lisabet Summa, will open its second location in early January on the West Palm Beach waterfront. The first Elisabetta’s opened in July 2019 on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

The 300 seat, 10,000 square foot restaurant, located at 185 Banyan Boulevard in West Palm Beach, includes a massive multi-tiered patio overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. The patio will feature a regulation size bocce ball court, a 25’ tall fireplace, an indoor/outdoor bar, a 19th century gelato cart, an outside pizza oven, and two vintage gazebos. In addition, the restaurant will feature a 12-seat private dining room.

Elisabetta’s Executive Chef will be Andris Salmanis, a Big Time Restaurant Group veteran who most recently served as the executive chef at the Delray Beach location. The General Manager will be Drew Shane who also joins the restaurant from Elisabetta’s in Delray Beach.

As a “sister” restaurant to Louie Bossi’s, Elisabetta’s has a scratch kitchen and the menu features many of that restaurant’s classic dishes, like in-house dry-aged steaks, but also includes expanded seafood, chicken and salad options, as well as housemade pasta dishes.

Everything at Elisabetta’s will be made from scratch including all pasta, breads, sauces, baked goods and gelatos. Elisabetta’s dry ages its steaks in house and cure its own salumis. The restaurant features three pizza ovens made in Naples, Italy, two located inside the restaurant and one outside. The restaurant will offer 70 wines by the glass and a 400 bottle wine list featuring classic and less known but great value Italian wines and proseccos. The bar will serve classic Italian cocktails from Negroni’s to Aperol Spritzes. Elisabetta’s makes all breads and desserts in house, including several kinds of gelato.

Menu items will include the Roman Lunch, a pizza hearth baked bread with burrata and prosciutto di parma, the Cacio e Pepe, and a white pizza topped with Pecorino Romano. Gelato toppings include honeycombe, salted Marcona almond and chocolate brittle.

Elisabetta’s interior features a salumi bar faced with cool Calacatta marble, two gold tiled beehive shaped Neapolitan pizza ovens.

The dining room features a beamed wood ceiling above rustic basket weave brick walls. The bar tops are pewter, where guests can sink into their drink on red or gold leather custom bar stools. The restrooms are graced with spectacular entry doors with hand molded glass panels and feature Italian mosaic terracotta floors. The women’s restroom is donned with ornate vintage mirrors and a hand-painted textured wall covering.

The original tableware was commissioned for Elisabetta’s and designed by Sarah Campbell of Collier & Campbell. The restaurant’s interior was designed by Karen Hanlon along with Big Time partner/co-founder Todd Herbst.

The beverage director for Elisabetta’s is Ervin Machado. He is a level 2 sommelier with a deep knowledge of Italian cocktails and liquors. He also serves as beverage director for Louie Bossi’s.

The restaurant will serve dinner seven nights a week, lunch Monday-Friday, and brunch with unlimited mimosas, Aperol Spritzes, Bloody Mary’s and Froze, served Saturdays and Sundays. Elisabetta’s will offer valet parking and is also within 100 feet of three public parking garages. The restaurant will have all of the latest sanitizing equipment and will operate beyond what the CDC requires to be Covid safe.

Elisabetta’s Ristorante and Pizzeria is located at 185 Banyan Boulevard, West Palm Beach. For more information, visit Elisabettas.com.