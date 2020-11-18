New Uptown Boca Complex to provide outdoor shopping and dining opportunities

REI, a sporting goods store based out of Seattle has just moved into the Uptown Boca Complex, which is set to be the largest mixed-use complex being built this year in Palm Beach County.

It is the first new retail and apartment project in West Boca in the last 20 years, and over the next several weeks other businesses and restaurants will be moving in, including a Chick-Fil-A. Lucky’s Market will also establish its first Palm Beach County location at the complex.

During the pandemic, the appeal of outdoor shopping and dining has increased, and the Uptown Boca Complex is happy to provide the opportunity to do just that. The complex is located on Glades Road between 95th Avenue South and U.S. 441, and according to an interview by the Palm Beach Post with the Brian Schmier, chief executive of one of the project’s partners, the location will have an “outdoor lifestyle and a desirable year-round climate”.

Apartment move-ins started October 29th, and the complex will include a theatre lounge, electric car charging stations, gaming rooms, and two dog parks.