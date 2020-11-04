Near fatal accident today in Boca!!

Two balcony restoration workers were nearly killed Wednesday when strong winds blow their platform away from the Chalfonte condo in Boca Raton while they were eight stories up in the air. Their platform was blown precariously to almost a right angle to the hi-rise building until they were able to get it under control. Photo by Tom Madden, who resides on the eighth floor there. Madden called it a close call which thankfully ended okay. Madden offered to throw them a rope, but they thought they could bring their conveyance under control.