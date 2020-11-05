NCCI Raises $255,000 In First-Ever Virtual United Way Annual Giving Campaign

Chamber Member Update

“Nourishing the Minds and Bodies in Our Community” Themed Campaign Focused on Fostering Education and Eliminating Food Insecurity in Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, Fla. (November 5, 2020) – The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) recently raised $255,000 during its annual United Way giving campaign, benefitting the United Way of Palm Beach County. Held virtually for the first time, this year’s campaign featured a book drive utilizing an Amazon “wish list” with 304 books donated to Achievement Centers and a no-contact drive through drop-off of 1,410 pounds of food to CROS Ministries.

The campaign theme, “Nourishing the Minds and Bodies in Our Community,” was chosen to both support education and fight food insecurity in Palm Beach County. All funds raised by NCCI will go to the United Way of Palm Beach County to foster children’s education and ensure that the county’s vulnerable families receive nutritious food items. Engaging further, NCCI employees also participated in Lunch and Learn sessions with local United Way partners CROS Ministries and the Milagro Center.

NCCI Manager–Customer Operations Freddie July-Johnson led the campaign as NCCI’s United Way Chairman and was proud of this year’s record results achieved, the highest total in the annual campaign’s last five years.

“Education and nutrition are so essential for building healthy minds and bodies,” says July-Johnson. “Our team is proud that the pandemic didn’t hold us back from making a lasting impact on the lives of families in need in Palm Beach County.”

The NCCI United Way Campaign featured creative fundraising activities like a virtual trivia game and virtual scavenger hunt. The campaign’s “ET Rockin’ Pink Hair Challenge” lightheartedly encouraged executives to raise additional funds; exceeding their goal of $3,000, challenge winners Mark Mileusnic, Donna Glenn, and Michael Spears dyed their hair to showcase their support. A raffle sale generated an additional $8,265.

NCCI’s annual United Way Giving campaign is part of the company’s charitable initiative, NCCI Cares. Employees receive 40 paid hours annually to volunteer for causes of their choice, plus eight additional hours to participate in company-wide charitable events. “NCCI offers everyone at our company a wealth of opportunities to demonstrate a commitment to improving the lives of those less fortunate in the surrounding community,” said Kelly Cavaleri, Community & Charitable Relations Manager. “Our employees rose to the challenge of conducting this year’s campaign virtually and succeeded in driving our philanthropic mission to greater heights, despite the pandemic, by finding creative, contactless ways to help vulnerable families in our county.”

ABOUT NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In pursuit of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and prepares objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—together with research, analytical services and tools, and an overall commitment to excellence—have positioned NCCI as the trusted source for workers compensation information. To learn more about NCCI, please visit ncci.com, Facebook.com/wearencci and Twitter.com/ncci.