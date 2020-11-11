NCCI of Boca Raton wins virtual GRAND BEE to benefit Literacy Coalition of PBC

Boca Raton, FL – The Grand Bee, held virtually this year due to the pandemic, raised $20,000 for the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County located in Boynton Beach.

The theme for this year’s event was A Year of Mystery. More than 60 people participated in literary trivia and spelling competitions during the evening of fun.

As part of their entry fee to the Bee, participants picked up a swag bag and meal-to-go from various Park Avenue BBQ Grille locations around the county.

The winners of the Oct. 29 fundraiser were: