Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Amazon is considering building another distribution center in South Palm Beach County. The company announced their plans to build a new 65,000 square-foot delivery center at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Military Trail in Boynton Beach. Amazon Logistics has already opened delivery service centers in Boca Raton, and recently announced plans to build a new one million square-foot fulfillment center in Northern Palm Beach County, west of Jupiter. Amazon’s continued growth means more job opportunities!



More good news on the vaccine front! AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing disease. Those results were based on interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil. The dosing regimen that has shown 90% effectiveness was a half dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose at least one month apart. AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report its potential COVID-19 vaccine. However, unlike the other two drug companies, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.



The Boca Chamber’s Leadership Boca program gives Business and Community Leaders the opportunity to learn, connect and grow with other leaders within our region. Participants will discover their personal leadership strengths and find new areas where they can make meaningful contributions. The program involves meeting with experts in the fields of economic development, education, government, health care, tourism, social services, public safety, arts and culture — and more. Participants are given the opportunity to learn about civic issues, question situations and formulate solutions by looking at the big picture. Leadership Boca graduates become a part of a growing network of community and business leaders having developed long-lasting professional and personal relationships. The application process is now open. Consider being a part of this exciting program! For more information, contact our Events Manager, Chasity Navarro.



Looking for an easier way to find an event, register for an event, and receive popup notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com. We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences, with most being recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel. Below is a list of our upcoming virtual experiences:



12/02 – 5:00 p.m. 39th Annual Virtual Holiday Auction Join us for one of the most popular events of the year! Virtually enjoy an evening of fun while bidding on exciting silent auctions items! This event will help support the many successful programs at the Boca Chamber and will help to ensure the development of future programs.Click here to register

12/09 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn Sponsor: IThink FinancialTopic: Marketing Trends in 2020 (Covid Challenges)Speaker: Saul Copper, Sr. Account Manager, DigDev Direct

Click here to register

12/10 – 7:30 a.m.Holiday Membership Breakfast Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center5150 Town Center Circle Boca Raton, FL 33486 Click here to register

12/11 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Women’s Business Council Topic: Holiday Networking Click here to register

12/17 – 8:00 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Coffee Plus The early bird gets the worm! Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people and give your best 30 second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register



During this holiday season and always, we give thanks for your support of the Chamber and appreciate your confidence in us. Counting you among our membership is something for which we are extremely appreciative. With more than 1,700 members, we are fortunate to have participation from large Fortune 500 companies to small local and home-based businesses. We understand the importance of supporting the small companies in our community that provide so many jobs. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are two of the biggest shopping days of the year. If you Buy Chamber, you help ensure that our local businesses are supported and will be successful this holiday season.



We are grateful for so much – our family, friends and colleagues – and the beautiful communities we call home. Please continue to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful and let’s get through this holiday feeling grateful for doing our part.



On behalf of the Boca Chamber – have a Happy, Healthy and Safe Thanksgiving!



Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward #movingboyntonforward #movingdelrayforward



