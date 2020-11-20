Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Pfizer and BioNTech will submit their vaccine for emergency approval today, after their final analysis suggested that the drug to treat Covid-19 was even more effective than previously thought. Now complete, their Phase 3 trial found the vaccine was 95 % effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19. Of the 41,135 adults who have received two doses, none have suffered serious side effects. Only 3.7% of participants experienced fatigue and 2 % had a headache. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that since July the State has been purchasing the supplies needed to administer the vaccines when they become available. The State of Florida could see vaccines within three to six weeks after FDA approval. He also stated that 3,000 doses of Eli Lilly’s new therapeutic Bamlanivimab has already been delivered to State hospitals, and will continue to be delivered in similar amounts on a weekly bases.



Florida Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran, announced Wednesday that he is working on a new Executive Order to extend funding for students taking part in virtual learning due to Covid-19. Commissioner Corcoran’s original Executive Order, issued on July 6Th, provided school districts in Florida with funding to accommodate students who opted to take part in virtual learning. Currently, that Executive Order is due to expire at the end of the fall 2020 semester.



Palm Beach County has released the guidelines for municipalities to apply for reimbursement on items and testing equipment purchased this year due to the coronavirus. The Municipal CARES ACT Reimbursement Program requires cities to submit for reimbursement until December 1st. To be eligible, cities must not have previously received reimbursement from the CARES Act for the expenditures, nor received grant funds or donations. Of the $261 million related to the federal governments CARES Act, the County still has $88 million available to assist cities. Items that cities can apply for reimbursement include: Testing, Public Information Signage, Safety Equipment, PPE and Technology.



Yesterday, The Chamber Board of Directors approved the Chamber’s 2021 Legislative Business Agenda. This agenda sets priority issues and regional advocacy in motion for the Boca Raton City Council, Boynton Beach City Commission, Palm Beach County Commission, Florida Legislature and U.S. Congress during the 2021 sessions. It is developed based on input from the Chamber membership, along with more than a dozen additional entities, including the U.S. and Florida Chambers of Commerce, the Palm Beach County Business Development Board, Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University and Palm Beach State College. The agenda is a blueprint to chart the course for a strong and sustainable regional business community, focused on creating a positive business climate and lowering the cost of doing business. Watch for more information and the full agenda in upcoming emails.



With four ribbon cuttings in the past ten days – Business is Moving Forward! Whether a new business opening or an expansion/renovation, Boca Chamber members are making positive news. Utilizing safety protocols, the following members conducted Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies: Hospice By The Sea – Trustbridge, One Price Dry Cleaners, Direct Primary Care of Boca Raton and Sports Clips. If you are a new or long – time member celebrating an opening, business anniversary, new location or name change, reach out to us and take advantage of this free member benefit and generate some positive exposure. Use the pictures from your ribbon cutting to share on your business social media platforms – as well as the Chambers. Also, write a press release to compliment the Ribbon Cutting and we will post it in on our website. Let’s celebrate together and share the good news!



As we near the Thanksgiving Holiday and potential family gatherings, please continue to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful. Protect your family, protect yourself and let’s get through this holiday feeling grateful for doing our part.



And as always, thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and all of South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!



