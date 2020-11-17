Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

During this morning’s Palm Beach County Commission meeting, Maria Sachs and Maria Marino were sworn in to serve their first term as Palm Beach County Commissioners. Mayor Dave Kerner and Commissioner Mack Bernard were also sworn in to serve their second terms, after their successful re-elections. Additionally, the Commission voted to continue the service of Mayor and Vice Mayor to Dave Kerner and Robert Weinroth, respectively. Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) participated in three of the four seats being sworn in, and are proud to have endorsed all three in their successful elections



West Boca Raton’s newest mixed-use project, Uptown Boca, opened its first store Friday. REI Co-op, a national outdoor recreational chain, opened a 23,000 square-foot store, the first in South Florida. In addition to seven residential buildings consisting of one to four-bedroom apartments, Uptown Boca offers more than 170,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and nightlife. This space is currently 99% leased with several more store openings in the upcoming months. The next one scheduled is Sports Clips this weekend, followed by Chick-fil-A, projected for the end of December.



We are excited to share that Lang Management is celebrating it’s 40thyear of offering elite property management services to fine properties and communities along the Gold Coast. Lang currently manages 200 communities with 200 employees between their corporate offices, satellite offices and many on-site offices within the communities they manage. South Florida Business Journal has named them “Best Places to Work” for two consecutive years. The Chamber thanks Lang Management for being a member for 30 of these 40 years in business and congratulates them on their long term success!

On Monday, the pharmaceutical company Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5% effective. Research is still needed to determine if the vaccine prevents the spread of the virus and how long the immunity period is. No vaccines have been found to have serious side effects with some participants only reporting sore arms, fatigue, fever, joint and muscle aches. Moderna’s study did not include children. The U.S. Government is planning on purchasing the vaccines and providing them to the public free of charge.

You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com. We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences, with most being recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber's YouTube Channel.

On Sunday night, SpaceX and NASA launched Crew1, a manned mission to space. The crew includes three NASA astronauts: Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker. Joining them is Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut from Japan’s space agency, JAXA. SpaceX’s ability to develop a reliable, safe and low-cost approach to space travel demonstrates the private sector’s ability to successfully Move Business Forward.

