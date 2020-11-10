Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



One thing is clear – democracy is alive and well in the United States. Americans have voted in historic numbers in this recent Presidential election – with Joe Biden receiving over 75 million votes and President Trump receiving more than 71 million. These numbers represent the most popular votes of any candidate in any Presidential election in U.S. history. With every vote being counted and any disputes being resolved, the Biden-Harris ticket looks to be officially declared the next President and Vice President of the United States. There is still much work to be done as we continue to restore public health and revitalize our economy. So many of our members are still recovering and our Chamber will continue to vigorously work to maintain that balance and advance our business agenda.



The Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) is now in its fifth week! Our students are already working on their business plans and elevator pitches. This program is successful because we receive tremendous support from the business community – from sponsors, instructors and mentors. It is at this time during the program that mentors are paired with the students and their businesses. These mentors give their personal time to each student and share their knowledge to best develop and articulate their business ideas. Our Mentors include small business owners to C-level executives of large companies. We are grateful for their time and talent to help the next generation of business leaders!



Pfizer announced Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine has been 90% effective in Phase 3 trials. Phase 3 trials began in the summer and consisted of testing approximately 30,000 voluntary participants in a double-blind study. The vaccine has proven to promote a vaccine efficacy rate above 90%, with the study requiring two shots taken 28 days apart. This vaccine, in addition to a handful of others, could be distributed in the coming months pending FDA approval. Essential health care workers and people in high-risk populations would have the first opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The public at large would be able to get the vaccine as more doses become available in 2021.



The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) have replaced its original No Sail order with a Conditional Sail order for cruise ships. This new order will consist of Covid-19 testing and additional safeguards for crew members. The order will also ensure that cruise ship operators have adequate health and safety protections, including the construction of laboratories onboard to test passengers. Additionally, simulated voyages will be required to test the ability of cruise ship operations to mitigate Covid-19 risk. Cruise ships successful in demonstrating the above will receive a certification from The CDC. A phased in approach will be used for future passenger voyages to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 to passengers, crew members, and U.S. Communities.



Looking for an easier way to find an event, register for an event, and receive popup notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com. We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences, with most being recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber's YouTube Channel.

Please continue to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful.



