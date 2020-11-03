Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



Over 233 years ago, our founding fathers came together to write our Constitution. Included in the Constitution was our right to have free and fair elections, and our ability and privilege to participate in those elections through our right to vote. As Abraham Lincoln said, “Elections belong to the people”. Your Voice is Your Vote – use the rights afforded to you in the Constitution and participate in our democratic process. Polling locations in Palm Beach and Broward Counties will remain open this evening until 7:00 p.m.



Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) spent a lot of time vetting candidates running for office in the general election. Below is a list of BLU-PAC endorsed candidates in key races. These are pro-business candidates who understand what it takes to operate a business and support polices that will allow businesses to be successful.

Brian Norton – Florida State Senate (District 29)

Kelly Skidmore – Florida State House (District 81)

David Silvers – Florida State House (District 87)

Michael Caruso – Florida State House (District 89)

Joseph Casello – Florida State House (District 90)

Sayd Hussain – Florida State House (District 91)

Joseph Abruzzo – Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller

Ric Bradshaw – Palm Beach County Sheriff

Anne Gannon – Palm Beach County Tax Collector

Dave Kerner – Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 3)

Maria Sachs – Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 5)

Mack Bernard – Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 7)

The Palm Beach County Restart Business Grants application deadline has been extended to Friday, November 6th at 5:00 pm. Businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and did not previously receive a Restart Business Grant through Palm Beach County, can apply for grants up to $15,000. Businesses that have previously received a Palm Beach County Restart Business Grant are not eligible.



The Federal Reserve has announced new changes to boost participation in the $600 billion Main Street Lending Program for small and midsize businesses. The new changes include the reduction of the minimum loan amount from $250,000 to $100,000, an overhaul of the fees banks can charge borrowers to encourage greater numbers of smaller loans, and updated guidelines for banks that will allow borrowers to exclude Paycheck Protection Program loans of up to $2 million under certain circumstances when determining the maximum loan amount. Currently, the Main Street lending program has made almost 400 loans totaling $3.7 billion.



On Friday afternoon, the Palm Beach County School District announced a partnership designed to protect students and staff members during active shooter situations. The Active Shooter Hostage Event Response (A.S.H.E.R.) Agreement is a collaboration between all law enforcement and fire agencies in Palm Beach County and lays out each agency’s responsibility in the event of a security incident at a school. This collaboration is the first of its kind in Florida.



I am excited to announce the date of the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl! Returning to its traditional Tuesday-before-Christmas spot this year, the seventh annual bowl game will be played on December 22nd at 7:00 p.m. The game will be played at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University and televised nationally on ESPN. For the first time ever, all teams from the Group of Five conferences, plus Army and Liberty, will be eligible to play in the Boca Raton Bowl. The game usually matches two teams from the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA or the Mid-American Conference.



With a one stroke victory, Darren Clarke won the TimberTech Championship on Sunday, giving him his first PGA Tour Title. Clarke defeated Bernhard Langer (last year’s title winner and home-town favorite) and Jim Furyk, when he made a birdie on the final hole. Clarke earned $300,000 of the overall $2 million in prize money. Although spectators were not allowed this year due to the pandemic, Boca Raton and the Broken Sound Club were highlighted throughout the tournament on the Golf Channel.



It has long been my practice to allow the employees of the Chamber to take time during the workday to vote in elections. If they have not voted early or mailed in their ballot because they prefer to vote on Election Day, they are fully supported to do so. If at all possible, I encourage any business – large or small – to allow their team members to vote during office hours today. It not only encourages them to get out and vote, but also demonstrates the employer’s serious commitment to the process. Thank you!



As the Chamber explores ways to have in-person events, please remember to continue to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful. And as always, thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and all of South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!

