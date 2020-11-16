Marcus Neuroscience Institute Completes Advanced Neuro-interventional Suite

Boca Raton Regional Hospital becomes the first facility in the nation to feature two pieces of highly sophisticated technology in one place

Boca Raton, FL – Marcus Neuroscience Institute’s new advanced neuro-interventional suite features state-of-the-art technology to provide minimally invasive treatments, where patients will benefit from speedier, more precise care when facing vascular and neurological conditions such as stroke and brain aneurysms.

The new suite is part of an ongoing expansion of Marcus Neuroscience Institute, located at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida. The hospital is the first in the nation to feature both the highly sophisticated Siemens ARTIS Icono Biplane imaging equipment and Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic surgical system in one place. “This new advanced neuro-interventional suite was made possible by the incredible generosity of Bernie and Billi Marcus and The Marcus Foundation,” explains Dr. Vrionis, director of Marcus Neuroscience Institute. “Our level of gratitude simply cannot be measured…we deeply value the steadfast support and belief that Mr. and Mrs. Marcus have in our future.”

“The new advanced interventional suite truly reflects our continuous commitment to clinical excellence through state-of-the-art technology,” said vascular neurosurgeon Brian Snelling, M.D., medical director of the Institute’s Marilyn & Stanley Barry Center for Cerebrovascular Disease & Stroke. “I am most excited about what this means for our patients.”

The Siemens ARTIS Icono Biplane is a complex and sophisticated imaging system that offers physician’s views of the brain on two different planes, which can be adjusted as needed. The system has a very wide range of potential positions and can switch effortlessly between 2D and 3D imaging. It offers faster, more precise cone beam CT images, even in challenging areas like the skull base. In stroke diagnosis, the system’s

more advanced imaging saves time, helps physicians visualize collateral vessels and supports sounder treatment decisions before performing life-saving procedures. The system is also a key tool for brain aneurysm treatment and other conditions that require intricate device placement and excellent image quality. “This is a new generation of imaging that takes the treatment of stroke to the next level,” Dr. Snelling added.

“Saving and changing the lives of individuals with neurological disease or impairment has always been an important philanthropic focus for us,” explains Bernie Marcus. “We want the Marcus Neuroscience Institute to stay at the forefront of patient care and this new technology allows us to offer unparalleled clinical services in South Florida.”

The Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic System, meanwhile, allows physicians to perform incredibly complex vascular procedures, enabling millimeter by millimeter movement through a patient’s arteries in minimally invasive procedures. Seated in a radiation-protected cockpit, physicians use joystick controls to robotically advance catheters, balloons and stents to clear blockages and restore blood flow.

“We are incredibly proud to be the only hospital in the nation to have both of these advanced systems in one suite,” said Lincoln Mendez, Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s CEO. “Our goal in all areas is always the highest level of precision medicine to benefit patients and save lives.”

About the Marcus Neuroscience Institute

The Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital is an innovative nexus for neurologic and neurosurgical care. The 57,000-square-foot facility houses a 20-bed Neuro Intensive Care and Step Down Unit, four dedicated operating rooms — including one equipped with intraoperative MRI and two with intraoperative CT capability — and a biplane angiography suite, a crucial component in the diagnosis and care of neurological conditions. The Institute has a staff of five neurosurgeons and nine neurologists who represent some of the most respected clinicians in their fields and is affiliated with Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is supported by philanthropy to strengthen its mission to deliver the highest quality patient care, satisfaction and safety.

