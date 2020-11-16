Lynn University educating students for a post-pandemic job market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses worldwide, leaving many people out of work and some organizations reinventing their business models to meet a newfound demand—while other fields are thriving.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March that “the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the fastest reallocation of labor since World War II, with companies and governments mobilizing an army of idled workers into new activities that are urgently needed.”

Lynn University programs were already positioned to prepare graduates for a post-pandemic job market.

As social gatherings, classes and most in-person interactions moved online around the country, Lynn’s clinical mental health counseling program was one of the first to pivot their curriculum to equip students with essential skills.

Dr. Ali Cunningham, associate professor and academic program coordinator, helped shift Lynn’s program in March 2020 so that students received a telehealth certification training before they began fieldwork. “Students who graduate with counseling degrees require telehealth skills that weren’t always a part of their work before the pandemic. The innovation of telehealth technology will continue to impact our field in the next five years—with a lot of exciting growth that makes counseling more widely available to those who need it,” she said.

Meanwhile, College of Arts and Sciences Dean Gary Villa prioritized developing a master’s degree in biological sciences.

The specialization’s study of life, living organisms and the environment includes aspects of anatomy, physiology and biochemistry. Students can choose a one-year option with courses focused on health and medical or a two-year research-based option with a biotechnology focus.

The advanced degree in biological sciences, expected to begin in Fall 2021, will prepare students for careers in medicine, biotechnology or research. Students who complete it also can pursue a doctoral degree in medicine, health, biomedical, biological sciences and other related areas.

In August, career site Indeed listed 15 in-demand jobs with “the most anticipated growth rates for the next five years.” The report emphasized careers in health and technology.

A career as a medical technologist, a path for a biological sciences grad, ranks No. 5 with an average salary of $56,368.

Web and software developers, as well as information security analysts, are three of the top-five highest paying jobs on the list. Lynn’s College of Business and Management programs in cybersecurity, data analytics and web development—in partnership with coding boot camps—prepare students for these lucrative and in-demand job roles.

Additionally, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in healthcare management support a career in health services administration—No. 9 on the list.

“Meeting employer needs by preparing graduates who are job-ready is what we do at Lynn University,” said Dr. RT Good, College of Business and Management dean. “Students gain technical skills to deliver high quality work, as well as critical thinking abilities to lead and foster innovation. Our graduates are ready for business!”