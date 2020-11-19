LIAM DRAXL WINS “SURVIVOR” #1 TOURNAMENT

Chamber Member Update

University of Kentucky Tennis Star Earns Wild card into Delray Beach ATP Tourney

Delray Beach, FL—As the sun set Tuesday afternoon, Liam Draxl, the tournament’s #1 seed, chased down one last crosscourt volley and pounded one final passing shot to defeat #13 DJ Thomas (Reynoldsburg, OH) 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the first of two Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com “Survivor” events. Draxl’s physically and mentally imposing game earned the Canadian seven consecutive wins in four days and the ultimate prize, a wildcard into the Qualifying tournament at February’s Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com. Qualifying for the ATP 250 event will take place Sat. and Sun., Feb. 13-14 on courts 1 and 4 at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center while ATP legends battle in team competition on center court in ATP Champions Tour matches. Main draw ATP 250 matches start Mon., Feb. 15 with four players from Qualifying advancing to the 28-player main event. From Newmarket, Ontario, Draxl is currently a sophomore at the University of Kentucky. In 2019 Draxl finished runner-up in doubles at Junior Wimbledon. Draxl was also ranked as high as No. 9 in the world in ITF Junior Rankings and became the first-ever Canadian to represent their country in the ITF World Tennis Tour Junior Finals in Chengdu, China.

NEXT CHANCE: The second of two “Survivor” events for a wild card into Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com qualifying is a UTR event that will be held Jan. 2-4 at the Delray Swim & Tennis Club Registration to play is online and must be completed by 9 p.m. on Dec. 30.

MAIN EVENT: In 2020, Delray Beach resident Reilly Opelka claimed his second ATP Tour trophy with a victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, serving a tournament-leading 99 aces on his way to the title, while Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan captured their 119th tour-level – and final – title as a team.

Qualifiers have a history of success at the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com. There have been three winners of the ATP Tour 250 event who first came through qualifying – Ernests Gulbis (2013), Kei Nishikori (2008) and Andrew Ilie (1998). On four other occasions, a qualifier finished as the runner-up, most recently Dan Evans in 2019.

The 10-day 2021 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com, will begin with an ATP Champions Tour team-event over President’s Day weekend (Feb. 12-14) starring some of the game’s favorite legends. The ATP 250 singles and doubles draws follow, starting on Monday, Feb. 15 and concluding with the ATP 250 finals on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Series and individual tickets for “Physically Distanced, Forever Social” seating at the 2021 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com are on sale now at www.yellowtennisball.com or by phone at +1 561-330-6000.

In an ever-changing world the tournament will maintain the highest level of health and safety standards for fans, players and staff alike. Please remain updated on our measures at https://yellowtennisball.com/faq/