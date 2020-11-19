Lawsuit Filed Against Broward County School Board

Boca Raton, FL – Morgan & Morgan has filed a lawsuit against the Broward County School Board following an incident in January 2020 in which a young girl was allegedly injured by a security officer at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach.

The lawsuit alleges that an employee of Cross Creek aggressively grabbed and twisted the young girl’s arm to try to keep her from re-entering the cafeteria after breakfast. The student, who was then in second grade, allegedly complained about her arm hurting and was sent to the school nurse, who sent her back to class with an ice pack. When she returned home, her grandmother took her to the hospital, where x-rays revealed she had multiple fractures in her arm.

“We all expect and trust schools to provide a safe and nurturing environment for our kids —in fact, it is their duty to do so. Unfortunately, as our lawsuit alleges, the Broward County School Board violated that trust and put the safety of its students at risk. There is never a justification for using force with a child, and we allege our client was injured as a result of the School Board’s negligence in providing appropriate supervision for its students. We will fight to hold the School Board accountable and get justice for our client.”