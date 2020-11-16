LANG MANAGEMENT CELEBRATES 40TH ANNIVERSARY

Chamber Member Update

Lang Management is very proud to be celebrating a milestone of 40years offering elite property management services to fine properties and communities along the Gold Coast; from Hillsborough Mile north to Port St Lucie.

“When I joined Lang over 31 years ago, we managed approximately 45 communities. Today, we manage 200 communities with nearly 200 employees inclusive of our corporate offices, satellite offices and many on-site offices within our communities,” said Kevin Carroll, President and CEO of Lang Management. “Reflecting back on the growth and diversity of the South Florida residential real estate development activity over the past three decades, I am extremely proud to represent a company that has maintained such a stellar reputation for managing such prestigious properties.”

While outside variables change, one constant is Lang Management’s great pride in the long-term relationships with their clients as well as their employees. Their designation as one of ten honorees for South Florida Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” for two consecutive years speaks as a testament to the dedication of our employees.

“As we look toward the future, we will strive to maintain our position as an industry leader in community and condominium association management,” added Carroll. “We will continue to evolve to accommodate changes including an increase in full-time residents, and now, the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more information, visit www.langmanagement.com.