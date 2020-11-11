Lacoste Outlet Now Open at Palm Beach Outlets

Boca Raton, FL – The Lacoste Outlet is now open at Palm Beach Outlets. Internationally known for its iconic polo shirts, available in a wide color palette every season, Lacoste offers sportswear and casual apparel for men, women and children, footwear, eyewear, watches, fragrances, handbags and luggage, belts, and home textiles.

“We are pleased to announce that the Lacoste Outlet is now open at Palm Beach Outlets,” says Trina Holmsted, Palm Beach Outlets Marketing Director. “Lacoste offers timeless fashions and accessories, perfect for every holiday gift list,” she adds.

Lacoste

For LACOSTE, Life is a Beautiful Sport! Since the very first polo was created in 1933, LACOSTE relies on its authentic sportive roots to spring optimism and elegance on the world thanks to a unique and original lifestyle for women, men and children. With a vision to be the leading player in the premium casual wear market, the Crocodile brand is today present in 120 countries through a selective distribution network. Two LACOSTE items are sold every second in the world. As an international group gathering 10,000 women and men, LACOSTE offers a complete range of products: apparel, leather goods, fragrances, footwear, eyewear, home wear, watches and underwear, all of them being elaborated in the most qualitative, responsible and ethical way. For more information, visit Lacoste.com.

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites kate spade new york, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks OFF 5TH, Aerie, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J.Crew Factory, Nautica, Nike Factory Store, Talbots, Tommy Hilfiger, True Religion, Under Armour Factory House, and Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store. Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas; Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.