KINDLE YOUR INNER LIGHT: TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON VIRTUAL CHANUKAH CELEBRATIONS

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL (November 13, 2020) In honor of Chanukah, a joyous celebration of family, freedom and light, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton invites the community to “Kindle Your Inner Light” and join us for a selection of our Chanukah 2020 festivities, which will be presented virtually, beginning with several events prior to the first night of Chanukah. Additionally a Latke sale will be sponsored by the temple Sisterhood and Beth El Early Learning Center. This year, we will light the first candle on Thursday, December 10th and the final candle on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

The temple is happy to provide this select virtual programming free to the all those who wish to worship with us. Depending on the program, visitors simply need to visit the individual link on Virtual Beth El and choose from the available source to view, which will be either Facebook Live, Livestream, YouTube or Zoom.

Lunch and Learn: Haftarah, Chanukah and History

Tuesdays, November 17, 24 and December 1, 8 & 15 at 12:00 noon

Chanukah Cooking Class with Special Guest: “Cantor in the Kitch” Cantor Leslie Niren, with Cantor Lori Brock and Rabbi Jessica Mates

Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 pm

A highlight of the entire Chanukah 2020 celebrations will be the

Shabbat Celebration of Chanukah: Kindle Your Inner Light on

Friday, December 11 at 7:00 pm. This will be a musical celebration of Chanukah and Shabbat! Grab your menorah and tune in for an evening that will inspire you to kindle your inner light through music and prayer, virtual participation of many of our congregants through video, photos, a hilarious telling of the Chanukah story, menorah lighting and more!

The festivities continue with the following virtual programs also open to the public:

Sunday, December 13 at 7:00 pm

Rabbi Jessica Spitalnic Mates & Cantor Lori Brock for a 4th night celebration

Monday, December 14 at 7:00 pm

Rabbi Amy Pessah will present a brief meditation and candle lighting

Thursday, December 17 at 7:00 pm

Rabbi Dan Levin celebrates the 8th night and keeps the light going

Additional special Chanukah programming will be available for temple members only, which will include a Spark the Light Chanukah Relay & Candle Lighting on Saturday, December 12th and specific programs geared to families and our youngest members.

Temple Beth El invites any and all members of the community to contact us to join our congregation and enjoy all the programming, events and benefits we have to offer. For more information, please visit tbeboca.org or call 561-391-8900.

About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton was founded in 1967 and has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth; the temple offers two newly expanded campuses which serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States to be built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a new Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org or call the Schaefer Family Campus at 561-391-8900, Beck Family Campus at 561-391-9091 or the Beth El Mausoleum at 561-391-8901.