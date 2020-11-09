How Technology Could Help Prevent Motorcycle Accidents

Several new technologies can help to prevent motorcycle accidents by alerting drivers and the vehicles themselves to the presence of each other. Motorcycle accidents are highly dangerous to their riders, with the NHTSA noting that riders face a significantly higher risk on the roads than other drivers.

Statistics show that motorcycle drivers are 26% more likely to face death compared to passenger vehicle drivers. However, the roads are getting safer each year, especially for motorcyclists, as the following new technologies are rolled out.

Safer Roads with V2V and V2B Technology

One of the new technologies being used to increase safety on the roads is vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-bike (V2B) technology. V2V and V2B systems consist of built-in communication devices that allow vehicles on the road to communicate information about the following:

Position

Speed

Braking patterns

Presence of nearby vehicles and their behaviors

This data sharing can alert drivers to potential dangers before they occur, which can reduce the likelihood and number of crashes.

How Widespread is V2V Technology?

More cars are using V2V technology, but without a nationwide mandate, its usage remains limited. In 2014, both the U.S. Department of Transportation and NHTSA approved the usage of V2V technology in cars by requiring all new vehicles to talk to each other, but the federal government has yet to mandate this in all vehicles.

More Airbags

A puffy vest can be a daring fashion accessory, but it could also be life-saving for a motorcyclist. Newer vests include built-in airbags that inflate in the event of an accident. Motorcyclists now have more protection that can prevent major accidents from giving them major injuries, or worse.

Smarter Helmets

A motorcycle helmet is a vital piece of protective gear, but it doesn’t usually do much, aside from protecting your head. That’s changed with a newer generation of helmets that offer greater visibility through more displays, as well as rear-view options. Many also have Bluetooth connectivity to keep you easily connected to other systems that can alert you to a danger or obstacle on the road.

Better GPS Tracking

What do you do if you’re stranded on the road? Do you know how to find your bike if it’s stolen? GPS tracking can help you locate your bike or others locate you when you need help. This is especially useful if you’re traveling in a remote area and encounter a problem. Not all dangers on the roads are collisions, and remaining on the map could save your life or your bank account.

Electronic Throttle Control

Whereas in older motorcycles you would have had to manually control the throttle while you were driving, newer bikes include electronic throttle control (ETC). This removes the task of controlling your throttle and allows you to better focus on steering and driving safely.

New Headlights

Instead of one continuous beam of high-intensity light, newer headlights can adapt to changing lighting conditions. This makes navigating twisting roadways safer for drivers, especially during sunrise or twilight hours. This is also useful in case drivers forget to turn on their headlights during low-visibility hours when accidents spike.

Anti-Lock Braking Systems

Motorcycles could spin out of control easily with older braking systems. Modern anti-lock braking systems (ABS) gradually slow down a bike without causing a sudden, dangerous jolt. A biker can enjoy a safer ride overall with an ABS system.

Motorcycles are becoming safer to ride with new technologies that are hitting the road with them. However, if you’ve been injured in an accident, it’s vital that you seek out the assistance that you need to make your finances whole again. A personal injury attorney can help you navigate the process ahead to obtain the maximum value for your injury settlement.