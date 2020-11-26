Happy Thanksgiving America! Look at all the Firsts We’ve Achieved

Yes, we’re a Nation of firsts. And we don’t exactly skimp on pardons either.

Starting with Abraham Lincoln, we were the first to pardon a turkey for Thanksgiving. And the pardons kept coming.

Then we were first to elect a black President, Obama.

Next, we elected the first billionaire businessman President, Trump. He set the economy afire till coronavirus blew his tire.

Now we elect the first black female vice president, Harris. Her smile is like Paris.

We create multiple, effective vaccines in record time to halt an unprecedented pandemic.

And in January 2021, we will be swearing in the 46th President of the United States of America, Biden. Joe will be the oldest who ever attained that pinnacle.

The 2020 election saw the biggest voter turnout rate in over a century.

I didn’t vote for Joe, but I kind of like my Presidents as I do my scotch whisky (Johnnie Walker Black) –aged!

As long as you keep your marbles and memory, aging is a precious gift. Old age is a treasure trove of accomplishment and rewards, daunting challenges overcome, trial and error experiences, endless ups and downs and a wine cellar full of wisdom.

Yes, when he’s inaugurated in January, the democrat who just turned 78, will become the oldest president in any country in North America.

It will help to have at his side a younger, more energized, hopefully not too far-out liberal vice president just like it helps me as the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group to have my high-powered, hard-driving daughter, Adrienne Mazzone, as president running our international PR firm.

Go America. Go Biden. Go Harris. Go Adrienne.

No matter if you’re left, right or center, democrat or republican, young or old, tall or short, rich or poor, we’re all Americans and we’re all in this together, and Joe would add, FOLKS! So, folks, let’s now be a more UNITED States of America.

No matter for whom we voted, we must now come together not just as democrats or republicans, but as Americans!

And remember this . . .

. . . the bombs bursting in air gave proof . . . that our Flag was still there . . ..

And long may she wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

Happy Thanksgiving, America!