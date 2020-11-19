Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach Announces Forthcoming Retirement of President & CEO; Executive Search Underway to Fill Position

Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC), an affiliate of the global nonprofit organization Habitat International that serves the cities of Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, announces the upcoming retirement of its President & Chief Executive Officer Randy Nobles and the commencement of an active executive search underway for his successor. The announcement was made by HFHSPBC Board Chair Brittney Kocaj.

Randy Nobles

President & Chief Executive Officer

Nobles, who has served since 2016 at the helm of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will lead the affiliate until June 30, 2021 to continue to drive the mission while actively engaged in the disciplined selection process, onboarding and smooth transition of the new President & CEO. Through his visionary leadership, Nobles intuitively leveraged his more than three decades of business and nonprofit board experience and community relationships to heighten the positioning and education of the Habitat mission to significantly increase the organization’s impact serving South Palm Beach County. As a result, he drove a game-changing increase in community and executive engagement, partnerships and sponsorships

and significant growth of the affiliate’s major construction “fan and fund” raisers, including the CEO Build and WOMEN Build, that collectively contributed to a six-fold increase in funds generated to further the organization’s mission.

In addition to the traditional building of affordable homes sold to qualifying hard-working, low-income families administered through the Habitat Family Partner zero-interest mortgage program, Nobles

has led a notable expansion of HFHSPBC’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program critical home repair and “brush with kindness” refreshment initiatives such as Rock the Block in partnership with the City of Delray Beach and Veterans Build. HFHSPBC’s home improvement and thrift Restore donations and revenues continue to increase with creative new initiatives introduced during the pandemic,

including the affiliate’s recent Women Build’s Pop-up Fashion Boutique and an upcoming “Arts with Heart,” an art-full online auction of cultural and lifestyle arts.

By the Numbers

To date, during Nobles’ four-year tenure:

92 new companies have sponsored HFHSPBC programs.

have sponsored HFHSPBC programs. 11,000+ volunteers invested 148,050 hours in the mission.

invested in the mission. 27 new homes were built with 27 zero-interested mortgages activated

for hard-working, low-income first-time homeowners.

were built with activated for hard-working, low-income first-time homeowners. 54 homes received critical repairs (roofs, impact windows and doors)

(roofs, impact windows and doors) 154 homes have been refreshed via affiliate’s “Brush with Kindness” home painting program.

via affiliate’s “Brush with Kindness” home painting program. 14 community assets have been revitalized, that include several churches,

Boys & Girls Club, YMCA of SPBC, Boca Children’s Museum and the Milagro Center.

Nobles shares that it has been his honor and privilege to drive Habitat’s mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope in South Palm Beach County. “Partnering with families to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter, and working alongside future Habitat homeowners with business and community leaders to build homes are very personal blessings to all involved. In addition to the heart-warming home dedications and the passing of keys to hard-working, low-income families who have qualified for Habitat zero-interest mortgages, we are pleased that our neighborhood revitalization program continues to address the need for more adequate housing and healthier living conditions through home repair and community engagement.”

To continue HFHSPBC’s robust momentum, Kocaj who is chairing the executive search in collaboration with Nobles reports that work has begun to recruit a strong, visionary leader who will provide overall managerial leadership and financial oversight for all aspects of the affiliate’s operations per directives, policies and objectives set by the Board of Directors with an emphasis on strategic planning, long-term goals and growth. The CEO will report to the Board of Directors and serve as a non-voting member of the Board and Executive Committee, and ad hoc member of all Committees.



Habitat builds because it believes that everyone, everywhere should have a healthy, affordable place to call home, especially those hard-working, low-income families who have yet been able to qualify for traditional mortgage financing. To give a “hand-up, never a hand-out”, the nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission. To access the President & CEO job posting or learn more about HFHSPBC,

visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org.