Frank Biden lends a helping hand within the Boca Raton Community

On Saturday, November 21 Frank Biden, brother of President-elect Joe Biden, gave his time to the community of Boca Raton for the holiday season.

In collaboration with the Berman Law group, Senior Advisor Biden assisted in handing out over 100 thanksgiving turkeys.

Keeping steady with their mission, the law group continued their annual tradition by holding this year’s event.

According to Berman Law Group, “we are a community-oriented law group engaged and involved with our neighborhoods.”

Majority of the turkeys were given to the firefighters who will be on duty this thanksgiving.

“We are talking about friends of mine and yours who would typically never ever need this sort of assistance who, now because of the pandemic and it’s associated fallout and the lack of action on the part of this administration to address it or in a position of abject need,” Biden said to WPTV reporters.