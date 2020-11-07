Financier Couple Buys $12 Million Boca Home

Investment is nothing new for this Boca Raton homeowner. Managing Partner and Co- Portfolio Manager at Caspian Capital LP and Financier couple, Adam and Samara Cohen purchased a mansion in the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club in Boca Raton.

The home, purchased through M.Y.N. Investments, LLC, was originally bought by Nadav Houri who began his real estate investment company back in 2008.

“Records show Houri bought the property in 2017 for $3.2 million. In 2018, he demolished the existing home and began building a new house,” Jordan Pandy of TRD News said. “Houri then transferred ownership to M.Y.N Investments for $2.4 million in December 2019.”

For billionaires like Maggie Hardie- Knox, among others, the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club has had quite a few recent purchases, Knox’s home which she purchased for $15.9 million.

The Cohens’ home is equipped with five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. If you’re on one of the four room balconies, you will see the view of 120 feet of water frontage and the home’s pool.

A 600-bottle capacity wine room and a putting green complimenting the rooftop viewing deck, adds to the house’s major details.

In May of 2019 this 8,904- square-foot home was going for $15.5 million and then dropped to $12.9 million this past August– the Cohens’ ended up paying $12 million for their new home.