FAU’s Diplomacy Team wins second National Title at Model

The Leon Charney Diplomacy Program at Florida Atlantic University recently competed in the virtual National Model United Nations competition and finished first overall out of 43 competing universities and received seven awards. This is the second national title for the program.

The Leon Charney Diplomacy Program, which trains students in world affairs, dispute resolution and debate, was established in 1996 and is a unit of the Peace, Justice & Human Rights Program. To date, the program has won 45 national and international awards for academic excellence.

“This is a delegation of students who started preparing for nationals in April, working throughout the summer and into the fall,” said Jeffrey Morton, Ph.D., director of the Leon Charney Diplomacy Program. “Their commitment to excellence paid off with a record number of competition awards. They are well-deserving of this top-place finish.”

In 2017, the program was named to honor the diplomatic legacy of Leon Charney, who played a key role in the 1978 Camp David Accords. Morton and Annette LaRocco, Ph.D., are both political science professors and direct the program, which will next compete in nationals in New York City in April.