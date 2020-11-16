FAU John O’Sullivan Lecture Series Presents “Race and Politics: The Crossroads of Modern American Political Culture”

Andra Gillespie

Boca Raton, FL – The Department of History in Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters presents “Race and Politics: The Crossroads of Modern American Political Culture,” a virtual zoom meeting on Friday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. Registration is free at tiny.cc/OSullivan2020.

The lecture will be presented by Andra Gillespie, Associate Professor Political Science and Director of the James Waldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference at Emory University. Gillespie earned her Ph.D. in Political Science from Yale University. She teaches courses on American politics, race and politics and qualitative methodology. Her research focuses on the political leadership of the post-civil rights generation. In particular, she studies African American politicians who attempt to transcend race and how Black voters respond to them. She is the author of “The New Black Politician: Cory Booker, Newark and Post-Racial America” (2012) and “Race and Obama Administration: Symbols, Substance and Hope” (2019). She is also the editor of “Whose Black Politics? Cases in Post-Racial Black Leadership” (2010). In addition, she is an active public scholar whose interviews and op-eds have appeared in numerous local, national and/or international media outlets.

