Determined to Make the Season Bright for Two Habitat Partner Families

Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County

Completes and Dedicates New “Homes for the Holidays” in South Palm Beach County

Continuing to build safe, affordable single-family homes for low-income, hard-working families during the Covid months, albeit at a slower pace due to Covid-19 restrictions, Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County fulfilled two dreams of homeownership in time to usher in the holiday season.

Even the need to stay social distanced to be “together, yet apart” did not damper the exhilaration as the homes were blessed and keys passed to the new Habitat homebuyers Greta Ceasar and Reginald Moss and their families. On hand to celebrate were representatives from HFHSBC and Habitat home sponsors Sklar Furnishings and Publix Super Markets Charities who, along with the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), City of Boynton Beach, partnered in the build.

Ushering in the holiday season, Habitat Home Sponsor Sklar Furnishings representatives were proud to share in the dedication celebration of the Ceasar family home. From left Rick Howard, Pat Howard, Linda Paton, Blake Frankovich and Greta Ceasar.







The Ceasar and Moss Habitat homes are located within the Heart of Boynton District and the Poinciana Gardens neighborhood as part of the City and CRA’s Model Block project that when completed will consist of 10 new for-sale single-family homes. Three more three-bedroom, two-bath Habitat homes on the block are currently under construction for which the nonprofit will facilitate zero-interest mortgages for additional qualified, hard-working, low-income future Habitat Homebuyers.

“Everyone involved in the build, completion and dedication of these homes certainly felt exceptionally blessed, especially as we ‘ring in’ the holiday season,” said HFHSPBC CEO & President Randy Nobles. “Each Habitat Partner family has their own story of struggle — albeit health or financial — or both, and a long journey of personal setbacks and disappointments, but they prevailed by staying focused in their resiliency to make life better for their children and grandchildren. Both are first-time home buyers.”

Moss has been employed in Nutritional Services at Delray Medical Center for more than 18 years, was a dedicated family caregiver to two ailing aunts, is a single dad of five children, who is proud to be role model for his family demonstrating that “regardless of the curve balls life throws at you, you can reach your goals.” Ceasar is a Palm Tran employee, two-time cancer survivor, a single mom of a son Marcus who was born with congenital disorders; she is proud that after more than three years she to be able to finally move out of her mother’s house to give her son a place he can call home.

Days before Thanksgiving, Habitat Home Sponsor Publix Super Markets Charities representatives were onsite to dedicate and celebrate the passing of the keys to the Moss Family.



Supporting the belief that affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities, the affiliate of the global nonprofit organization, Habitat for Humanity International, provides a transformational “hand-up, never a hand-out” by bringing municipalities and their CRAs, corporate partners and people together to build homes, community, and hope in South Palm Beach County. To fulfill its mission, HFHSPBC depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services

and property.

Locally, HFHSPBC’s role focuses on improving housing affordability across the housing continuum in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton in four specific policy areas: increasing supply and preservation of affordable homes, equitably increasing access to credit, optimizing land use for affordable homes, and ensuring access communities of opportunity.

For more information on HFHSPBC and its Future Homebuyer Program, visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org or call (561) 819-6070.

HABITAT SPBC HOMEBUYER STORIES

The Ceasar Family:

At the age of 14, Greta Ceasar moved from Alabama to Delray Beach when her parents divorced. Greta and her six siblings lived with her uncle, while her mother worked tirelessly to provide for her family. Greta often took on the responsibility of helping her mother clean homes after school to contribute financially. Eventually they saved enough money to purchase a home. Greta learned early in life the importance of making sacrifices for her family. Upon graduating from New England Tech with an associate degree in Science, Greta fell in love. Despite her family’s disapproval, she got married and followed her husband to Florence, Alabama. After facing years of domestic abuse, she found the courage to leave him and return home to her support system.

The Moss Family:

Reginald Moss is a native of Delray Beach, Florida. Reginald’s parents separated when he was eight years old and he lived most of his childhood with his paternal grandmother. After graduating from Atlantic Community High School, Reginald moved in with his maternal grandparents where his two chronically ill aunts were also living. Reginald took on the responsibility of assisting to care for them until they passed away. He learned early in life that caring for family is a labor of love. Having a strained income and the added weight of a failing relationship, Reginald could not pursue his dreams of purchasing his own home as a young adult. Reginald was forced to continue to reside in his grandparents’ home while taking on the responsibility of fatherhood.

Reginald is now a proud father of five children: Reginald Jr., Shanikque, Breanna, Ryan and the youngest Reagan, whom currently lives with him now. Reginald’s passion for helping people is not only evident in the way he serves his family, but also members of his community. For more than 18 years, Reginald has worked in Nutritional Services at Delray Medical Center. It was there that Reginald befriended a Habitat homeowner who introduced him to the program and explained how Habitat for Humanity works with aspiring first time homeowners while guiding them to a more financially stable life. Ready and eager to stand on his own again, Reginald applied for the program and was denied due to credit issues. For the next year, Reginald dedicated himself to budgeting and working hard to improve his finances, while being a dedicated father to all of his children. When the next application cycle opened, he reapplied and was accepted!

Reginald is committed to paying off his mortgage and owning a home to pass on to his children. He is excited about mowing his own lawn and taking on future home repairs. Reginald is proud to set an example to family and friends that regardless of the curve balls life throws at you, you can reach your goals. Hard work, dedication, determination and faith will lead you to amazing opportunities. Reginald Moss is truly a well deserving Habitat homeowner.

A few months later, Greta found out she was pregnant. After a difficult labor, her son Marcus was born with several congenital disorders. The doctors believed Marcus wouldn’t live long but with the continuous help of occupational and speech therapy he was able to work through his disabilities.

In April of 2015, Greta was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. After eight months of extensive treatment, the doctors found more cancer. Greta was ready to give up but when the tests eventually came back benign, she chose to see this as God giving her another chance. Gretta had a new outlook on life and decided to volunteer at a local voting poll. Another volunteer encouraged her to apply for a Habitat home; however, Greta doubted she would ever be accepted into the program. Reluctantly she filled out an application and to her surprise she was invited to the future homeowner orientation. Greta has worked for Palm Tran for nearly seven years and has been saving for a home and providing for her son. Through this venture, Gretta has built a loving community of Habitat homeowners that continue to encourage her along the way. She uses her own experiences to encourage others and she is proud of her journey. After three years, Greta is thrilled to finally move out of her mother’s house and give her son a place to call home. On July 14, she welcomed a new grandson, Malik, into their family. What a perfect time to celebrate a new addition to Greta’s family!