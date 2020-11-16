Denise Mariani Named Susan G. Komen Development Director for Florida

Denise Mariani

Boca Raton, FL – Denise Mariani has been named Development Director of Florida for Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization. Mariani, who was a part of the Komen Florida team for nearly three years, brings her specialization in fundraising and marketing and continues her focus on the fight against breast cancer.

“We are excited to see Denise’s role grow within the organization,” shared Sean Gross, Florida Executive Director for Susan G. Komen. “Her tireless dedication and compassion for the women and men fighting this disease can be seen each and every day. Through her work, she is helping us to bring services to an even greater number of clients in need.”

Mariani is responsible for the affiliate’s all aspects of fundraising for the entire state, keeping a year-round focus on the importance of breast health and early detection while raising funds to support Komen’s efforts. She will play a significant role in the organization increasing its commitment to breast cancer patients across the state of Florida through its 360-degree approach to fighting the disease. From leveraging innovative breakthrough research, to harnessing the power of supporters to ensuring wide-ranging patient rights, the organization remains committed to supporting life-saving cancer care, continued investment in research, and direct patient support. Komen remains the leading non-profit breast cancer organization.

“For the past three years I have seen the need for those facing a breast cancer diagnosis. Some have no insurance or have lost it. This need has only increased since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Our work brings hope to those running out of treatment options, help in identifying new alternatives, and a support system that brings renewed positivity and healing. I am excited for this new growth within the organization and am enthusiastic about the progress we can make to end breast cancer,” added Mariani.

Mariani lives in Jupiter with her husband Rick and in non-pandemic times, enjoys fitness walking, trying new restaurants and wines, traveling near and far, and entertaining.

To learn more about Susan G. Komen, please visit www.komen.org.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.