David George Friedley: Honoring His Beautiful Life

David George Friedley, 88 years old, of Boynton Beach Florida passed away October 27, 2020 at JFK hospital. His mission in life was singing to the Lord, and sharing his faith with many people. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa and was married 65 years to Marcene Friedley. David served in the US Navy Medical Core, was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at the University of Iowa-placing first in fencing. He was an active member of Seacrest Presbyterian Church Delray Beach, a successful entrepreneur, a missionary for Food for the Poor Inc., South FL Program Director for Joni and Friends (a disability ministry of Joni Eareckson Tada), and was happy living in retirement. While living in Iowa he was an FAA flight examiner and flight instructor for Hot Air Ballooning. David was known as Pontius Pilate in the First Baptist production of “Living Pictures”, and he was a member of Palm Beach Opera Chorus for many years. He is survived by his loving; wife Marcene, daughter Dawn E. Bone (Randy), son David G. Friedley Jr. (Violet) granddaughters Emily K. Bone, Renee E. Noble (Bryan); grandsons, James D. Friedley, Stephan C. Friedley; great grandson Ellis B. Noble; brother-in-law Patrick Enwright; Arthur Ringuette (Renate), Kenneth McGahee; nephews Michael McGahee (Molly), Robert McGahee (Tasha); nieces, Patty Jo Willoughby (Clark), Jenni Miller, Heidi Keller (Kent), Monika Kay (Brett) and great nieces and nephews. It gave him great joy to be in church with them, cooking for them and talking with them about their lives.

~In lieu of sending flowers, the family is asking to please consider a donation to Seacrest Presbyterian Church in Delray Beach Florida. http://www.seacrestchurch.com/