COVID-19 Hospital Report: What is Florida’s ICU and Physician Capacity?
Boca Raton, FL – Florida’s COVID-19 cases reached 885,201, rising numbers as we enter the much anticipated second wave. The national surge in hospitalizations causes a major concern in ICU hospital beds and physician capacity.
Our team of healthcare analysts at QuoteWizard found that Florida has an average of .32 ICU hospital beds and 2.63 certified physicians per 1,000 residents, making it the 25th least prepared hospital capacity in the nation.
Senior Research Analyst, Adam C. Johnson, analyzed government and Kaiser Family Foundation data to rank each state. You can find the report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-prepared-for-hospital-capacity
Key findings:
- Florida’s ICU bed capacity is currently 71.69% full. Nationally, over 70% of ICU beds across the country are currently being used.
- Wyoming, Montana, and Hawaii are considered to have the least prepared hospitals.
- North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming have some of the largest COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people and are states with unprepared hospitals.
- Nationwide, there is an average of 2.96 physicians and .32 ICU beds per 1,000 people.
- From 2014 to 2018, 23 states saw decreases in hospital beds per 1,000 people.