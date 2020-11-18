COVID-19 Hospital Report: What is Florida’s ICU and Physician Capacity?

Boca Raton, FL – Florida’s COVID-19 cases reached 885,201, rising numbers as we enter the much anticipated second wave. The national surge in hospitalizations causes a major concern in ICU hospital beds and physician capacity.

Our team of healthcare analysts at QuoteWizard found that Florida has an average of .32 ICU hospital beds and 2.63 certified physicians per 1,000 residents, making it the 25th least prepared hospital capacity in the nation.

Senior Research Analyst, Adam C. Johnson, analyzed government and Kaiser Family Foundation data to rank each state. You can find the report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-prepared-for-hospital-capacity

Key findings: