Published On: Fri, Nov 6th, 2020

Final Deadline for CARES Act Rental and Utility Assistance Applications Extended to November 16th for PBC Residents

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced the Community Services Department will continue accepting rental, food and utility applications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through November 16th. 

Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140 percent AMI (Area Median Income) may apply for rental and utility assistance.

Additional eligibility requirements apply, and maximum benefits are as follows:

  • Electric, water and/or gas up to $1,200 in arrears (beginning March 2020)
  • Rent up to $10,000 in arrears (beginning March 2020)

Residents may reapply for rental/utility assistance if they are still affected by the pandemic and have not received the maximum benefits listed above.

To apply for rental and utility assistance, visit RentalAssistancePBC.org.

Also, food assistance is still available.  CSD continues to accept applications for one-time food assistance. Under the CARES Act, Palm Beach County issues pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. Only one card is issued per household, and all expenditures must be made by Dec. 30, 2020. Food assistance is based on household size.  Maximum amounts are listed below.

  • 1-2 household members:              $400
  • 3-4 household members:              $800
  • 5 or more household members:   $1,000

To apply for food assistance, visit RentalAssistancePBC.org/

To qualify for rental, utility or food assistance, applicants must present evidence their household was affected adversely by the pandemic.

Supporting documentation (e.g., most recent pay stub or filed tax return, valid government issued ID and Social Security card) must be provided to prove income eligibility. 

Examples of supporting documentation can be found at PBCGgov.com/csdcaresactfaq

To review a detailed list of eligibility requirements, please visit PBCGov.com/csdcaresactfaq

For help, watch the “How to Apply” video tutorial at bit.ly/CaresActTutorial.

The application portal for food and rental/utility assistance will remain open until Nov. 16, 2020. 

For more information, contact the Community Services Department Contact Center at 561.355.4792.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

