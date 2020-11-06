Final Deadline for CARES Act Rental and Utility Assistance Applications Extended to November 16th for PBC Residents

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced the Community Services Department will continue accepting rental, food and utility applications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through November 16th.

Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140 percent AMI (Area Median Income) may apply for rental and utility assistance.

Additional eligibility requirements apply, and maximum benefits are as follows:

Electric, water and/or gas up to $1,200 in arrears (beginning March 2020)

Rent up to $10,000 in arrears (beginning March 2020)

Residents may reapply for rental/utility assistance if they are still affected by the pandemic and have not received the maximum benefits listed above.

To apply for rental and utility assistance, visit RentalAssistancePBC.org.

Also, food assistance is still available. CSD continues to accept applications for one-time food assistance. Under the CARES Act, Palm Beach County issues pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. Only one card is issued per household, and all expenditures must be made by Dec. 30, 2020. Food assistance is based on household size. Maximum amounts are listed below.

1-2 household members: $400

3-4 household members: $800

5 or more household members: $1,000

To apply for food assistance, visit RentalAssistancePBC.org/.

To qualify for rental, utility or food assistance, applicants must present evidence their household was affected adversely by the pandemic.

Supporting documentation (e.g., most recent pay stub or filed tax return, valid government issued ID and Social Security card) must be provided to prove income eligibility.

Examples of supporting documentation can be found at PBCGgov.com/csdcaresactfaq.

To review a detailed list of eligibility requirements, please visit PBCGov.com/csdcaresactfaq.

For help, watch the “How to Apply” video tutorial at bit.ly/CaresActTutorial.

The application portal for food and rental/utility assistance will remain open until Nov. 16, 2020.

For more information, contact the Community Services Department Contact Center at 561.355.4792.