Published On: Wed, Nov 11th, 2020

Boca’s Diamonds Direct Helping to Eliminate Childhood Hunger

Boca Raton, FL – Today, it is estimated that 18 million children in the United States will face hunger this year and in partnership with No Kid Hungry, Boca Raton’s newest jewelry store, Diamonds Direct, has made a commitment to help eliminate childhood hunger. With a company donation goal of $100,000, Diamonds Direct has created community activations to raise funds for this important organization:

  • Participate in Diamonds Direct online silent auction of beautiful jewelry pieces where 100% of the proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry.
  • Customers can also donate directly at the register – tax free!

Diamonds Direct in Boca is seeking to support local kids who have lost access to the school meals they rely on during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath. To date, all Diamonds Direct locations – including Boca Raton – have collectively raised over $50,000 to fund the campaign’s work to feed hungry children.

For more information on donating, visit https://diamondsdirect.com/no-kid-hungry and follow Diamonds Direct on Instagram for the latest information on news and events to raise funds and spread awareness for the organization.

