Boca’s Annual Holiday Street Parade Canceled due to COVID-19

By: Megan Mandatta

With COVID-19 cases reaching record-breaking highs across the country daily, Boca Raton can expect to feel the ramifications of this resurgence of infections. The City of Boca Raton has decided to cancel all annual holiday events including the Holiday Tree Lighting at Mizner Park, the 50th Annual Holiday Street Parade, and the 44th Annual Holiday Boat Parade.

“Out of an abundance of caution, due to COVID-19, the City is not organizing any events that would encourage large public gatherings that could potentially spread the virus,” commented Monika Amar, city of Boca Raton community events coordinator.

Amar added that there will be no virtual replacement for these holiday events. However, Sanborn Square will still host their holiday display including a 25-foot artificial holiday tree and over 7,500 lights on Nov. 21 through next year.

There are 59,656 positive cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County. These high rates of infection prompted the city to make this decision.

Amar recommends if you are planning on celebrating the holidays with others to “follow the CDC guidelines to make the best decision for yourself and your family and try to take advantage of being outdoors in our beautiful South Florida weather.”