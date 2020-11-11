Boca West Country Club’s Pam Elders Recipient of South Florida PGA Development Award

Pam Elders

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Country Club’s Director of Golf Instruction, Pam Elders, is the 2020 recipient of the South Florida PGA Player Development Award. The Player Development Award recognizes a PGA Professional who has made extraordinary contributions and achievements in player development. This award considers the professional’s growth of the game and leadership commitment at both the Section and National levels, plus the impact he/she has made at their own facility.

Ms. Elders, a Class A PGA Professional, has been with Boca West since 2002. She has received numerous honors over the years including Florida State high school state champion and All American 1977 and Junior College individual champion 1978. She graduated from the University of Miami (Education), serving for three years on the golf team. She missed qualifying for the LPGA tour by just one shot. She coached the St. Thomas University (Miami) men’s golf team for two years and was named the head golf professional at the Club at Emerald Hills at age 25.

“We are so thrilled that Pam has received this very worthy distinction. She is a beloved member of the Boca West family and our staff and members are proud of this achievement,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club.

“Pam is the consummate golf professional and we are so fortunate to have a player of her caliber leading the instruction at Boca West. Our members love training with Pam and value her guidance and her passion for golf,” said Brad “JR” Friend, Director of Golf at Boca West.

Ms. Elders said, “I have been a member of the PGA for more than 25 years and as a female it wasn’t easy in the beginning. Breaking the glass ceiling has been a long process, but having watched Suzy Whaley work her way up the ladder has been an inspiration to many of us, especially me. It gave me the confidence to actively fill out the forms for these awards knowing that I had a real chance to win.”

Elders is continually trying new ways to attract first-time players as well as keep her long-time students coming back to the game. She thrives on using innovative methods to teach the game. While at Boca West, Elders has been involved with several programs including Get Ready Golf, PGA HOPE, clinics for both juniors and members and Golf Boot Camp, which aims to reach players looking to learn beyond the driving range.

Boca West Country Club features four championship 18-hole golf courses designed by Pete Dye, Arnold Palmer and Jim Fazio, as well as a new $50 million golf and activities center.

About Boca West Country Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.

Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World; ranked one of the highest Residential Country Clubs worldwide and has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; Proudly recognized as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award and a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Sun Sentinel.

For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.

About the Player Development Award

The Player Development Award is one of the South Florida PGA’s annual awards. Each year, the award winners and the Hall of Fame inductees are honored during the SFPGA Annual Awards Dinner. Due to COVID-19, the SFPGA will not hold a dinner and will instead honor each winner at his or her individual facilities. A full list of winners can be found here.