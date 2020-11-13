Boca West Country Club Named #4 Platinum Club In The U.S.

Matthew Linderman

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Country Club has been ranked #4 of the Top 150 Country Clubs in the nation by the Club Leaders Forum. Boca West was the highest ranked in South Florida’s Tri-County area. Platinum Club status is the pinnacle of recognition for private clubs around the world and acknowledgement as a Platinum Club is the most revered in the private club industry.

Platinum Clubs 2021-2022 elections are conducted by Club Leaders Forum every two years. Platinum Clubs excel in best practices and represent the standard of Excellence for the finest private Golf & Country Clubs and City Clubs around the globe. The Top 150 Golf & Country Clubs and Top 50 City Clubs are elected by an international panel of experts, historians and connoisseurs in a confidential ballot and that is certified as true and correct.

“We are so proud of this prestigious distinction,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “We are continuously focused on the goal of providing our members with a superlative experience. This prestigious accolade is shared by our management team and staff throughout Boca West. We are committed to our member experience and work diligently to maintain our stellar reputation and brand equity.”

About Boca West Country Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.

Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World; ranked one of the highest Residential Country Clubs worldwide and has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; Proudly recognized as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award and a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Sun Sentinel

For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.